Women wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi police drops coach Jagbeer as witness

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday dropped one witness, coach Jagbeer Singh, from the women wrestlers sexual harassment case. Earlier he was cited as a prosecution witness. Now the court has listed the matter for recording the evidence of another victim wrestler.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Priyanka Rajpoot recorded the statement of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava that the prosecution wants to drop Jagbeer Singh as a prosecution witness. The SPP submitted that he is the witness of the same effect to other prosecution witnesses who have already deposed before the court in relation to the alleged incident that took place in Lucknow.

The matter is listed on November 4. Meanwhile, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has moved an application seeking NOC for making his passport. On the last date of the hearing examination of referee Narender was concluded. Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar are accused and facing trial in this case.

Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan cross-examined Narender. During his cross-examination, he deposed that he was present during a photo session that took place in Lucknow in March 2022. During the photo shoot Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as well the victim wrestlers were also present. Defence counsel Rajiv Mohan during cross-examination had asked him questions about how long he stayed at the place after the incident, which victim had stayed there and how long.

Counsel for the accused also asked the witness whether he contacted or called any of the victims after the photo incident of March 25, 2022, and prior to the recording of his statement by the police. The prosecution witness was also asked whether he visited or joined the dharna by women wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in January 2023.

He had submitted that neither he visited nor joined Dharna by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar as he was a government servant. Defence counsel confronted him by showing a Facebook post in which he was visible along with wrestlers. Did you post this photograph on Facebook, counsel asked. Referee had submitted that the photograph was of Akhada meeting. The same was not posted by him on Facebook, he only shared it. (ANI)