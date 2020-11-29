Lahore: Ace Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by a woman.

In a press conference aired by Pakistani channel ’24 NewsHD’ on YouTube on Saturday, the woman claimed that Babar exploited her for 10 years and also got her pregnant, while making false promises of marriage.

“We share a long relationship from the time when Babar was not even a cricketer. He was my school fellow and we used to live in the same locality. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted it,” the woman claimed.

“As time progressed, we planned to get married. We also told our families but they refused. So in 2011, we eloped and he kept telling me that we would get married in a court. We lived at several rented houses, but he always kept avoiding marriage,” she added.

The woman further claimed that she paid for Babar’s expenses when he was not selected for the Pakistan national team and even after that.

“In 2014, as soon as he got selected in the Pakistan cricket team, his behaviour started changing. Next year, I asked him to get married but he refused. In 2016, I told him that I was pregnant, he started behaving weirdly and physically abused me. However, I couldn’t go to my family as we both had eloped and lost their trust.

She also claimed that Babar, later on, got her abortion done with the help of his friends.

“In 2017, I made a police complaint against Babar at the Nasirabad station. He has exploited me for 10 years, both physically and sexually.”

The woman further claimed that the ace cricketer even threatened to kill her.

Babar, who has been recently named as the captain of the national team in all the three formats, is currently in New Zealand with the rest of the Pakistani team. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches beginning December 18.