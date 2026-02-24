Will Dhoni play all IPL 2026 matches for Chennai Super Kings?

Advertisement

New Delhi: As 19th edition of The Indian Premier League is around the corner, a massive update has brought to everyone’s eyes by the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan, that Dhoni is available to play IPL 2026. But he also added that that it cannot be said if he will be playing all the matches or not.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also popularly known as Mahi, 44-year-old, and a well-known former player of Indian cricket team has a huge fan base that awaits his appearance every year and hopes to see him on the field with a bat for more upcoming years.

As Sanju Samson will also be playing for CSK, who is also a wicketkeeper, Dhoni will have a bit relaxation and less work load on his shoulders. And it is being said that Samson is most likely to play the role of wicket-keeper in the matches.

The Chennai Super Kings also have other wicket-keepers like Urvil Patel and young star, Kartik Sharma.

Mahi has played 278 games, with 100 times being not out and has made 5439 runs in total with an average of 38.30. His highest score that he has made in his IPL matches is 84 runs and not out.

Dhoni has played all seasons of the IPL since the year 2008 for the Chennai Super Kings franchise. But due to the team suspension in the year 2016 and 2017 he played two seasons from different team which was Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). In the year 2017, his team had qualified for the finals but lost and he was playing the season as a non-skipper.

A question arises whether IPL 2026 will be his last or we will have the opportunity to see Dhoni again in 2027? The answer to this question will unfold with time.