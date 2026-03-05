Who will win today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal: India vs England

Advertisement

Mumbai: The race to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 heats up as India national cricket team and England cricket team face off in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. The match is set to start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.

India enters the semi-final with strong momentum after bouncing back from an early Super Eight loss to South Africa. The Men in Blue, who were unbeaten in the group stage, secured two crucial wins to advance to the knockout stage. England, on the other hand, has been clinical throughout the tournament. They finished second in Group C with victories over Nepal, Scotland, and Italy, though they lost to the West Indies. They then topped their Super Eight group with three straight wins, boosting their confidence heading into the clash with India. Historically, India hold a slight edge in T20 internationals against England, winning 17 of the 29 encounters, while England have won 12.

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is expected to favor the batters, offering a flat surface and short boundaries that allow aggressive stroke play, although fast bowlers may get some early movement. For India, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be the ke y batter after scoring 231 runs in seven games, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with nine wickets in the tournament, could prove decisive with the ball. Bumrah, coming off a standout performance against the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final, will aim to strike at regular intervals to keep the pressure on England.

Both teams are in excellent form, making this semi-final highly competitive. India may have a slight advantage due to familiar home conditions and crowd support, but England’s resilience and consistent performances in the Super Eight stage make them a formidable challenge. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as both sides battle for a spot in the final.

Probable XIs: India: Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah.

Probable XIs:England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid.