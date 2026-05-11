White ball squads announced: Australia call up U19 World Cup 2026 captain for Pakistan, Bangladesh tours

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Melbourne: The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will miss the white-ball series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, starting from May 30 onwards, while one of Australia’s recent U19 World Cup stars has received a call-up for the Pakistan series.

Australia’s captain for this year’s U19 World Cup, Oliver Peake and uncapped all-rounder Liam Scott have received a call-up to the Australian side for Pakistan ODIs, while pacer Billy Stanlake also earns a return after seven years, as per ICC.

Peake scored 234 runs in four innings, including two centuries against the West Indies and arch-rivals England in the semifinal. Scott has had a solid title-winning Sheffield Shield campaign for South Australia, with 28 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 23.25, including a fifer and 547 runs in 14 innings at an average of 39.07, with a century and two fifties.

Joel Davies also earns a call-up for the T20Is against Bangladesh in June as the Aussies look to bounce back from their disappointing campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the start of the year, with pace duo Riley Meredith and Stanlake set to team up with Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green and Liam for the Pakistan tour.

Selection Chair George Bailey believes the absence of some key players will provide opportunities to the next batch of Australian stars.

“It is always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team,” Bailey said as quoted by ICC.

“The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these sub-continent tours.”

“Continuing to provide opportunities for players to develop across a broad range of conditions and experiences is important and will continue to be a focus over the next 18 months to two years across the calendar and with future campaigns in mind,” he concluded.

Mitchell Marsh will captain the Aussies in all white-ball fixtures against Pakistan and Bangladesh as the build-up continues to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, while there is no room for veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the T20I squad as Davies wins his first call-up at the international level.

Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood are expected to use the time to prepare for a busy upcoming schedule in Australia’s ICC World Test Championship campaign that re-commences in August.

Australia ODI squad for Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad for Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad for Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

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Pakistan series schedule:

First ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi

Second ODI: June 2, Lahore

Third ODI: June 4, Lahore

Bangladesh series schedule:

First ODI: June 9, Dhaka

Second ODI: June 11, Dhaka

Third ODI: June 14, Dhaka

First T20I: June 17, Chattogram

Second T20I: June 19, Chattogram

Third T20I: June 21, Chattogram.

(ANI)

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