“When drug culture is rising in TN, sports have become essential”: Aadhav Arjuna

Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister of Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna said that with rising drug usage in the state, children should be given quality training and necessary attention right from the school days to compete at an international level in sports.

Arjuna was in Chennai for the inspection of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The construction works, quality of hostel food and needs of players and coaches were looked into during this visit.

Speaking to the reporters after the inspection, he told them, “Under the leadership of the CM (C Joseph Vijay), we have begun an excellent journey of governance through the Cabinet.

We inquired and reviewed the ongoing construction works here, the quality of hostel food, and the needs of athletes and coaches.” Expressing concerns over rising drug culture in the state, Arjuna called for attention to be drawn to sports, saying that the athletes “lack proper awareness about the Olympics”.

Advertisement

“At a time when drug culture is increasing in Tamil Nadu, sports have become essential. Right from the school level itself, students should be given the necessary attention and training to compete at international standards in sports.

Our athletes lack proper awareness about the Olympics. We also have traditional sports such as Jallikattu and Silambam, and we have taken steps to encourage all such games. We are planning to take steps to improve sports infrastructure across all districts and regions,” he signed off.

(ANI)

Also Read:La Liga champions Barcelona register 100% home record with 19 straight wins