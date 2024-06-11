“What’s for dinner?” Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan’s cute conversation on-camera leaves internet in awe

Team India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s cute couple moment on-camera is now going viral over the internet. Following the match, Bumrah had one interview with his wife and during that Sanjana was heard asking “What’s for dinner?”

After a brief interview with her husband, Sanjana wished Bumrah luck and said, “We will see you again very soon.” To this, Bumrah said, “I shall see you again in 30 minutes.” To add cherry on the cake, Sanjana hilariously asked, “What’s for dinner?”

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah’s three wicket helped India to clinch against Pakistan despite low runs. Coming to the match played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India won over Pakistan by 6 runs.

Briefing the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, India lost all wickets in 119 runs. Of which, Rishabh Pant made 42 runs, Axar Patel made 20 runs and Rohit Sharma made 13 runs. From Pakistan’s side, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each, while Mohammad Amir took two wickets.

Chasing the target of 120 runs, Pakistan were able to make 113 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Of which, Mohammad Rizwan made 31 runs, Imad Wasim made 15 runs, and Fakhar Zaman made 13 runs. From India’s side, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, Hardik Pandya took two wickets and Axar Patel took one wicket. For taking three wickets by giving 14 runs, Bumrah got the Player of the Match.