West Indies opener Justin Greaves misses 2nd ODI after injury

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New Delhi: West Indies have received a major setback ahead of the second ODI against India, with opening batter Justin Greaves ruled out due to a calf injury.

Greaves also shone in Thiruvananthapuram, slamming a 108-ball century and gave a solid foundation to West Indies bat along with John Campbell. The opening pair posted 135 runs in the powerplay.

But, greaves had already experienced problems in his calf during the first few overs of his innings and had to go to the physio.

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Despite the injury greaves batted on until he scored his hundred before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

The second ODI is now in Guwahati on September 30 and Greaves is now not accessible to the West Indies.