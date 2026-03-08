West Indies Coach Daren Sammy says, “Dear Lord… get us all safely to our destination sooner than later”

Advertisement

The message by Sammy reads, “Dear Lord. I put this situation in your hands and I pray that you bless everyone handling it. Give them all that is required to get us all safely to our destination sooner than later. These I ask in your precious name. Amen.”

Before this message he had also uploaded a message on X where he wrote that he just wants to go home.

West Indies team is stuck in India as they had come here to play T20 World Cup 2026 during which tensions escalated between Iran, USA and Israel and the airspace is under restrictions. The Cricket West Indies also confirmed that team’s travel plans had been postponed because of security concerns and also adds that the travel routes are being affected in the Gulf region. The decision was made keeping in mind the safety of the players and they are now stuck in India with a willingness to go back home and spend time with their family.

Look at the post here:

Darren Sammy instagram story pic.twitter.com/xastEjpFgi — Mozan (@immozan) March 8, 2026