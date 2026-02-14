Weather could play X-factor in India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 match, rain not ruled out

Advertisement

Colombo: India is set to face off against Pakistan in both teams’ third group-stage match at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, on Sunday. However, the much-anticipated World Cup clash at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium could face the possibility of rain.

According to AccuWeather, Colombo will experience 100% cloud cover on Sunday, with a roughly 13% chance of rain in the evening.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to start at 7:00 PM local time, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM. Notably, at 6:00 PM, an hour before the match, Colombo faces a 49% chance of rain.

At 7 PM, AccuWeather forecasts there to be 9% probability of precipitation and a 100% cloud cover in Colombo. The conditions are expected to be the same till 11:00 PM local time.

If the game is washed out, both teams will be awarded one point each as the India vs Pakistan group-stage match does not have a reserve day.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932.

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said, “Pakistan clash, obviously, it would be a special one for everyone. So we’re not just thinking so much about the future game. But yeah, once we get there, we look at the wicket, and we have an idea of what sort of match is going to happen and what will be a good total, and we’ll just play accordingly.”

