“We should be angry”: Erling Haaland as Manchester City’s Premier League title quest ends

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Bournemouth: Manchester City forward Erling Haaland said that the team should be angry after they were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Wednesday, a result that meant City’s Premier League title quest came to an end and confirmed Arsenal as the 2025/26 season champions.

The draw against Bournemouth leaves Manchester City four points behind the table-toppers Arsenal’s 82 points in the Premier League standings, meaning they can no longer catch Arsenal with just one match left in the season.

While Haaland admitted that every game in the Premier League is tough, he said Manchester City’s efforts against Bournemouth were not enough. He urged the squad to use the setback as motivation, stressing they should feel anger and determination after missing out on the title for a second straight season.

“In the end, every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried. It wasn’t enough. The whole Club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever.

We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league,” Haaland said as quoted by the Manchester City website.

Coming to the match, City started with intent and created early chances. Jeremy Doku tested Djordje Petrovic with an early effort, while Antoine Semenyo nearly found the net before being ruled offside, according to the Premier League website.

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Bournemouth grew into the contest and missed a big opportunity through Evanilson before taking a deserved lead six minutes before half-time. Junior Kroupi produced a moment of quality, cutting in from Adrien Truffert’s pass and curling a fine effort into the top corner.

The hosts continued to threaten after the break, with Evanilson, Rayan and substitute David Brooks all going close, hitting the woodwork or forcing saves. City also had chances, with Nico O’Reilly denied and Rodri striking the post.

As the game moved into stoppage time, City found a late equaliser when Erling Haaland finished via the post in the fifth minute of added time, setting up a tense finale. However, they could not find a winning goal despite late pressure.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, meaning City dropped crucial points and Arsenal were crowned champions. The result also ensured Bournemouth secured European qualification after a strong performance against the champions.

(ANI)

Also Read:Arsenal become Premier League champions, end 22-year title drought