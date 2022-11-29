Wayne Rooney Said; My four semi-finalists are Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England

Legendary footballers Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo feel that the South American giants Brazil and Argentina will make it to the last four of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

By IANS
Wayne Rooney

New Delhi:  Legendary footballers Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo feel that the South American giants Brazil and Argentina will make it to the last four of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Brazil has had a great start to their campaign winning both their group matches so far, against Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0).

Argentina, on the other hand, had a forgettable start as they lost their inaugural group match against Saudi Arabia 1-2. However, they bounced back and won the next against Mexico 2-0.

During the VISA Match Centre on Sports18 and JioCinema, the two legends discussed the probable picks for the semi-finalist spots.

“My four semi-finalists are Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England.” said Rooney, the former England international.

Figo — the former Portuguese professional footballer — meanwhile chose Brazil, Spain, Argentina and Netherlands as his last four.

