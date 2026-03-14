Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s dance steals the spotlight at Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding festivities

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Mussoorie: Kuldeep Yadav, an Indian spinner, has already started his wedding celebrations in the scenic hill town of Mussoorie, and various cricketers and close friends were among the people present at the wedding celebrations. But it was teammate Yuzvendra Chahal who got most of the attention after a video of him dancing enthusiastically on one of the ceremonies, which went viral on the internet.

Videos of the pre-wedding events gave viewers an idea of how Chahal took the dance floor with his moves, and the guests cheered him on. The cheerful video went viral in a short time, and the fans loved to see the cricketer celebrating his teammate’s big event freely.

Traditional ceremonies, like haldi and mehendi, were also involved in the celebrations and were organized prior to the actual wedding ceremony. Kuldeep is set to marry his childhood friend Vanshika, and the multi-day celebrations are being held in a luxury heritage property in Mussoorie.

A number of members of the Indian cricketing fraternity are present in the celebrations. Some of the guests who were present at the functions included players such as Rinku Singh, other friends, and the members of the support staff who are affiliated with the national team.

The ceremonies were accompanied by the traditional rituals, but the dance by Chahal was the highlight of the event. Visitors were caught clapping and filming the performance that was shared on social media sites.

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The joyful shot provided the audience with an insight into the friendship between the Indian cricketers outside the cricket field as they joined in the wedding of Kuldeep.

Watch video here:

Kuldeep Yadav dancing with his best friend yuzvendra chahal at his haldi ceremony before his wedding.❤️ There was a time when both of them together used to make the opposition’s middle order dance. pic.twitter.com/OuEvMEOMg4 — ⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 13, 2026