Watch: Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome at Delhi Airport

Upon her arrival, thousands, including fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, gathered at the airport. In a video, Vinesh can be seen breaking down in tears seeing her family and close ones.

While speaking to media, she said, “I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate.”

It is worth mentioning here that here that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against UWW and IOC.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), news Agency ANI informed in an X post today evening.

Vinesh lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified for being overweight in the morning weigh-in on Wednesday last week following her stupendous performance on last week’s Tuesday when she stunned the hitherto unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan in her first bout.