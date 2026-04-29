Watch: RR Captain Riyan Parag seen vaping inside dressing room in IPL 2026

Advertisement

Chandigarh: On the day in which Rajasthan Royals and Punjab kings had a clash, and after RR winning the match, a video has been circulating which captures RR Captain Riyan Parag vaping inside dressing room.

The video was reportedly recorded in the 16th over of the second inning. This act that Riyan Parag has notably seen doing is prohibited in stadium which also includes the dressing room. The video has shaken so many people and the fans of Riyan.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, which prohibits their production, sale, purchase and use, with violations attracting fines and even imprisonment.

This carelessness can put Riyan into a big trouble and a strict action as stadium premises are a no-smoking zone, and vaping there could be considered a serious offence.

There is no official notice for this incident till now, But the expected outcomes of the offence can be that the player might be suspended for the rest of the tournament, match referee might deduct the match fee or issue an official reprimand against him.

Advertisement

Parag has already been under scrutiny because of his captaincy and performance on the field with the bat, and the adds up another reason for him to be watched closely and with attention.

Watch the video here:

What Was Riyan Parag Even Thinking About ? Under 200 Cameras And Still Vaping pic.twitter.com/An8yH57I0v — TIRAMISU (@desiculerr) April 28, 2026