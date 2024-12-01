Watch: Rohit Sharma playfully punches Sarfaraz Khan for dropped catch

India captain Rohit Sharma shared a lighthearted moment with teammate Sarfaraz Khan on the second day of a two-day practice match against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Sarfaraz, who went in as a substitute wicketkeeper in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, dropped a simple stumping behind the wicket. Rohit playfully jabbed him on his back for this. All this happened in the 23rd over of the game when Harshit Rana bowled a short-pitched ball to Oliver Davies, who just came in after the loss of Jack Clayton.

He also managed to see the ball miss Clayton, and Sarfaraz, the wicketkeeper, lost his grasp on the ball. During this, Sarfaraz was about to pick it from the ground, as Rohit had punched his back playfully, but Rohit and the player afterwards smiled at each other.

Earlier, the two-day practice match was reduced to a 50-overs-a-side game after no play was possible on Day 1 as heavy downpour. Then, Davies was dismissed for a duck on the very next ball by Rana who clean-bowled him with a ripper.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a remarkable comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

The Aussies have lost the pacer Josh Hazlewood for the Adelaide Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he had suffered a side strain. Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, who still don’t have a debut for Australia in the Test format, were included in the second Test for the Australian team.

According to reports, Scott Boland is likely to replace Hazlewood in the playing XI for the day-night Test. Cricket Australia said that Hazlewood had a “low-grade left side injury” and he would stay with the squad in Adelaide to recover from his injury. The day-night Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on December 6.

On a personal note, Rohit recently welcomed a new addition to his family, a baby boy, bringing immense joy to the Indian skipper.

