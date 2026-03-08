Watch: Prayers offered at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for India’s victory in T20 WC 2026

Advertisement

Bhopal: A video captures pandits of Mahakaleshwar temple offering prayers to Mahadev for India’s victory in today’s final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The last and final match of the tournament is going to be played between India and New Zealand today in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The clash is all set to start from 7 PM and before that toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

It is high time for all cricket fans as today is the final game and people are already seen praying and doing several other stuffs in excitement and hopes for India to lift T20 World Cup trophy 2026. India has come a long way and now are eyed by everyone to bring the well deserving trophy home.

Squads for t20 WC 2026 finals:

India’s probable squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand’s probable squad:

ames Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Santner (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple today for India’s victory over New Zealand in the #ICCT20WorldCup final match in Ahmedabad this evening. pic.twitter.com/qm9pnzJ8tD — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026