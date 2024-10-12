WATCH: MS Dhoni’s new look for IPL 2025 will blow your mind

Mumbai: Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has unveiled a stunning new hairstyle. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, fans can’t get enough of Dhoni’s fresh look. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend’s new look has sparked excitement and curiosity among cricket enthusiasts. Dhoni’s this look is completely different from IPL 2024.

There is still uncertainty surrounding former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2025, as neither Dhoni nor CSK has made any official statement yet. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s new look is going viral on social media. His look ahead of IPL 2025 is stunning and makes him look no less than a movie star. Famous hairstylist Aalim Hakim revealed Dhoni’s new look. The stylish shared Dhoni’s pictures through his social media.

In the previous season (IPL 2024), Dhoni was seen with long hair. He has undergone a complete makeover by cutting his hair short for the upcoming season. The short hair look suits Mahi (MS Dhoni) perfectly. Notably, he has opted for a moderate, neatly trimmed look rather than a very short buzz cut.

MS Dhoni was in excellent form in IPL 2024, where he played explosive cricket. In 11 innings out of 14 matches, he scored 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54.

