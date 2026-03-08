Watch: Lucknow Super Giants organises 10 km marathon run for T20 WC finals

Advertisement

Lucknow: IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) organized a 10 kilometer marathon for the India vs New Zealand final match in T20 WC today morning.

A participant of the marathon was named Tushar was also interviewed, and he says, “We are very excited for the match… I hope Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma play well and we win the World Cup.”

Today is the final match of the T20 World Cup tournament and India is all set to play against New Zealand today in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 7 PM and before that toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Everyone is excited for this deadly clash and hoping for India to perform on its level best and additionally add the T20 World Cup trophy to the team’s amazing collection.

Squads for t20 WC 2026 finals

India’s probable squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand’s probable squad:

ames Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Santner (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra

Watch the video here:

