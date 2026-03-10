Watch: Ishan Kishan playing with children at his residence in Bihar

Advertisement

Patna: Indian cricketer and member of ICC T20 Men’s World Cup–winning team, Ishan Kishan was seen playing with children at his residence in Bihar today.

These scenes are seen after Team India’s Triumph in t20 World Cup 2026. After long busy days because of the world cup tournament matches, cricketers were not able to go home or spend much time with their family. But now as it is over with a good news, everyone can now peacefully take a break comfortably and spend time with their families.

Ishan who plays for the Indian national cricket team as a wicket-keeper and a batsman in the team was born in the year 1998. He made his international debut in the year 2021 in which he played against England. And when it comes to domestic cricket, he will be seen on the field for with a bat to play for Jharkhand. Due to some registration issues he plays for his neighbouring state and not for his own. While in Indian Premier League he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Ishan Kishan, member of ICC T20 Men’s World Cup–winning team, plays cricket with children at his residence pic.twitter.com/W4B9BZyCtA — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2026