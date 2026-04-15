Watch: Injured Virat Kohli on ground for training ahead of match against LSG

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Bengaluru: In the previous match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli sustained an ankle strain and was feeling unwell due to which he didn’t show up on the ground for fielding at the Wankhede on Sunday.

So now the concerns has arised whether Virat Kohli will be participating in today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants clash or not. But at the same time after seeing him on the field for practice session gives everyone a sense of relief and clarity about his participation in the upcoming match today evening.

The match is all set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7.30 PM onwards. This will be the fifth match for the RCB franchise.

RCB has won 3 out of 4 matches and the team members are seen performing at their best levels since the first match. RCB has played against Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai so far.

In the 2026 IPL season, the total runs that Kohli has made till now in the four matches is 179 runs at an average of 59.66 with a strike rate of 162.72, with two fifties and a best score of 69*.

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During the previous match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), Virat had scored a 38-ball 50, by hitting five fours and a six.

A video has been uploaded by ‘@RCBTweets’ that captures some moments from the ground and the changing room of the cricketers. The caption reads, “Namaskara and welcome to Namma ‘uru, Lucknow ☺️🤝❤️.”

Watch the video here:

Also Read: IPL 2026: Fifties from Salt, Virat, Patidar help RCB mount 240/4 against MI