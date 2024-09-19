WATCH: India scores 339/6 at end of day 1, Ashwin scores his 6th century

Chennai: India scored 339/6 at end of day 1 as the umpire called stumps as R. Ashwin scores his sixth century on Thursday.

In the first test of India-Bangladesh that is underway now in Chennai, the tigers won the toss and elected to field. Najmul Hossain Shanto choose to field as there was moisture on the outfield.

Here are the India Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Here are the Bangladesh Playing XI : Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Till the filing of the reports that is till lunch break, the partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant helped Team India put 88/3 in 23 overs on the board.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE :