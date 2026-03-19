Watch: Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma performing puja for new Ferrari 12Cilindri

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Mumbai: Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram and shared a video on his story in which he captured his girlfriend performing puja for the newly brought car.

In the video, Mahieka is seen doing traditional puja, which is mostly performed by Hindus when they bring a new car for nazar and as we see them as bringing more prosperity in our lives. Such pujas are either performed by women or pandits. She is doing puja under the guidance of a pandit present over there, and then Hardik takes camera to the car’s mirror and shows himself.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is one of those supercars that instantly grabs attention, not just for its looks but also its power. Priced at around Rs 8.5 crore (and about Rs 9.15 crore for the Spider version), it can go close to Rs 10 crore on-road, making it a true luxury dream. Under the hood, it packs a massive 6.5-litre V12 engine that delivers around 830 bhp, helping it zoom from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of over 340 km/h. Inspired by classic Ferrari icons like the Ferrari Daytona, it blends retro charm with modern style sleek body, sharp LED lights, and a premium interior filled with digital screens and smart tech that makes it feel just as exciting inside as it looks outside.

The video is uploaded by ‘zindagi.gulzar.h’ on Instagram. It has gone viral on the internet and has garnered 255k views, 10.3k likes and numerous comments. In the comment section people are seen appreciating and blessing the couple’s bond. One user writes, “You rock, Champ @hardikpandya93” Another says, “No Nazar For This Beautiful Couple – 🤌🏻🧿❤”Third user writes, “Jam gyi Jodi ab to 😍”

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Watch the video here: