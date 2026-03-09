Watch: Fans gather in large numbers in Dubai to Watch T20 World Cup final amid Middle East tensions

Advertisement

Dubai: On Sunday, March 8, thousands of cricket fans in Dubai came out to watch the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and the event gave the city a festive air despite the tensions that were still being experienced in various regions of the Middle East.

Supporters gathered in restaurants, fan parks, and open-air screens to view the much-anticipated match between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team. Ensuring that they cheered every significant moment of the match, many fans were dressed in team jerseys and waving flags.

Some videos on the internet depicted full viewing stands and delighted fans cheering boundaries and wickets as the final unfolded.

The final was at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, India, which attracted the interest of an international community of cricket fans.

The city of Dubai, with a big population of South Asian expatriates, usually records a high fan attendance whenever there is a big cricket tournament. The attendance at the final of the World Cup underscored the popularity of the sport in the area and the high emotional attachment that the fans have to their home team.

The festivals also coincided with the period when the geopolitical tension was still high in the Middle East. Nonetheless, Dubai was not brought to a halt, and people were allowed to assemble in the city to experience the world sporting event.

To several expatriates, the evening was not only an opportunity to watch a cricket match but also a celebration among the community, which united fans who were away from home.

