WATCH: Deep fake video of Virat Kohli goes viral, cricketer seen criticizing Shubman Gill

A deep fake video of former Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media in which the cricketer is seen criticizing batter Shubman Gill.

In the fake video, Virat can be seen talking about the young cricketer. He has been seen criticising Shubman Gill and saying, “There is a big difference between playing great and becoming a legend.”

I have seen Shubman very closely; he is talented, his technique is amazing, and people call him Virat Kohli of the future, but people must understand that there is only one Virat Kohli.”

The video has been created using old clips from an interview back in 2019. The clip uses a voice very similar to that of Virat. This is an example of how dangerous deep fake videos can be.

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: