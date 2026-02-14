Watch: Arshdeep Singh dances on arrival at Colombo for T20 WC

Advertisement

New Delhi: A video of Arshdeep Singh dancing on his grand arrival at Colombo airport, ahead of Team India’s match against Pakistan, has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Arshdeep Singh is in a great mood, dancing and vibing to the Sri Lankan music being played to welcome the Indian cricket team to the capital city of Colombo.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya was also spotted in the video with his girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic, not mahieka sharma. Both of them looked very happy on their arrival in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the coach of the team, Gautam Gambhir, who always maintains a serious mood, was also seen walking towards the bus booked for their travel to their hotel stay.

Team India was welcomed by local singers and musicians of Sri Lanka, holding musical instruments and wearing traditional attire. However, the video uploaded by @ImTanujSingh on X shows how Arshdeep Singh stole the spotlight as he was seen doing Punjabi steps while walking towards their traveller bus.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is set to be played tomorrow at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network from 7 PM onwards.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Watch the video here: