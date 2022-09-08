Watch: Angry Afghanistan fans throw chairs at Pakistan fans in Pak Vs Afg Asia Cup

In a very strange incident, Afghanistan fans were seen disrupting the chairs and throwing them randomly at Pakistan fans and a few hitting them on their back.

The video of the ruckus was shared on Twitter by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and he wrote: "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport."

This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

Afghan fans allegedly hit Pakistani fans at the stadium after their team was defeated in the Asia Cup.

Talking about the match between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the former batted first and gave 129/6 in 20 overs. Pakistan needed 11 runs in the last over and had only one wicket in their hands.

However, Naseem Shah crushed their hopes and hit two back to back sixes and ended their campaign at the ongoing Asia Cup.