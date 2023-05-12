WATCH: Adorable moment! Ziva Dhoni runs into the field and hug MS Doni

Advertisement

IPL 2023: There have been several interesting matches in this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, providing much-needed entertainment to fans.

It is worth mentioning that adding to the cricket skills are the moments when the celebrities and cricketers let their guards down and enjoy themselves in the stadium.

On Thursday, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a nail-biting thriller. After the win, the daughter of M S Dhoni was seen running into the field and giving her father a tight hug.

Then MS Dhoni is seen putting Ziva’s ponytail in place. They are then seen smiling and talking about something. The official handle of IPL T20 shared an adorable video of Ziva Dhoni hugging her father MS Dhoni on the field, after the match.

The video has garnered as many as 2,128,203 likes in 24 hours. Instagram users have added many loving comments too the video. One even went to the extent of sharing a GIF of Mufasa and Simba the famous Lion King fame. Priceless moments captured wrote another user along with two heart emoticons. Yet another user said, kitni badi ho gyi hai Ziva (see how big she has grown)and then shared it with a red heart emoticon.

WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)