Volleyball Fed Delegation Felicitated in Sports City Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation of the International Volleyball Federation (Federation Internationale De Volleyball or FIVB) visited KIIT and KISS campuses on the eve of Independence Day and signed an MoU for the development of Volleyball at the grassroot level in India.

The FIVB General Director Fabio Azevedo and other members visited KIIT-KISS at the invitation of the Founder of these institutes Dr Achyuta Samanta who is also the President of the Volleyball Federation of India and MP of the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency.

The high-level delegation was given a rousing welcome at a public felicitation ceremony here to celebrate their visit to Bhubaneswar. Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera, Joint Secretary Sports and Youth Services Sailendra Kumar Jena, President of Odisha Football and Athletics Association Ashirbad Behera and delegates from various sports associations and eminent sports persons were present.

Commonwealth Games winning athletes and KIIT students Dutee Chand and C.A. Bhavani Devi and member of Indian Hockey contingent Amit Rohidas were also felicitated. Athlete Shrabani Nanda and Common Wealth Games medal winner Rakhal Sethy were also felicitated.

During the maiden visit to India, the International sports body also inked an MoU under the leadership of Dr. Samanta for the development of volleyball at the grassroots level. The development of Volleyball in India will be taken up on the lines of FIFA Football for School Programme. The agreement was signed with the efforts of Dr Samanta.

The FIVB delegation will meet the Union Sports Minister in New Delhi and senior officials of Sports Authority of India (SAI). During their Odisha visit, the FIVB delegation also met Sports and Youth Services Minister, Secretary of the Department and delegates from different sports associations regarding the development of volleyball as a popular sport.

Dr Achyuta Samanta attended the FIVB Annual General Body Meeting in Manila in June this year for the development of volleyball at the grassroots level across India. He had personally called on FIVB President Ary Graca and General Director Fabio Azevedo and discussed with them measures for the development of volleyball in India. Both the senior-most functionaries of FIVB had assured Dr Samanta to extend all help from the organisation in this regard.