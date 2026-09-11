Virender Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as ‘Rise & Fall’ season 2 host

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New Delhi: Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as Host Season 2 of ‘Rise & Fall’.

Prime Video released first look to the Season 2 on Friday, Sehwag’s first reality show appearance as a host on the streaming platform.

Promotional video with his own humorous spin on the ups and downs of life before introducing unpredictable world of reality show.

Former cricketer states that the unpredictability of the show is similar to cricket, and no wins are guaranteed.

Adding to his statement he explains, contestants have to strategize, make teams and know when to attack/defend.

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On the rise & fall season 2, there will be fifteen contestants divided between two groups: the Ruler’s & Worker’s.

Rulers get to stay in a swanky penthouse while workers get stuck in the basement; they can win cash prize’s when they fulfill’ their tasks.

Through alliance’s and contestant decision’s, the game show powers can change. Television actor Arjun Bijlani had won season one.

The second season can be streamed on prime video and MX player; the winner and start date have yet to be revealed.

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