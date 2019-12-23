Virat’s praise for Shardul in Marathi bowls over fans

Mumbai: India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday tweeted praise for teammate Shardul Thakur, a day after the batsman kept his nerve to ensure victory for his team against West Indies in the Cuttack ODI.

Virat posted a selfie with Shardul and wrote on @imVkohli: “Tula maanla re Thakur (bowled over by you).” He tagged Shardul @imShard.

The post got 5.6K retweets and 83.6K likes.

Shardul hit 17 runs off 6 balls and along with Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India was ahead in the run chase.

Fans praised Virat Kohli for the gesture and posted cricket statistics of the skipper.

Replying to @imVkohli and @imShard, a fan said: “#ViratKohli always likes bowlers who can bat a little down the order when #TeamIndia is in trouble. That way @imShard is a deadly combination. I think #ShardulThakur can play more often in the playing XI because of what he did yesterday.”

One fan commented: “You should respect the older brother too. What a great game @imVkohli.”

A few fans posted memes to express their admiration for Team India players.

One fan posted a funny comment: “Samajh nahi aaya but achcha laga (did not understand but felt nice).” In reply, a Twitter user clarified: “Brother, Virat is telling Thakur that he has been bowled over by Thakur.”

Another fan gushed: “Ufffff, what Marathi… love it… Chiku… biggest fan of yours till my last breath….”