Virat Kohli’s life-size statue unveiled in New York’s Times Square

The life-size statue of the Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli has been unveiled in Times Square, New York. The video of the unveiling of the statue has been shared by a well-known mattress brand, Duroflex on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing the video, the brand wrote, “A larger-than-life statue of Virat Kohli at the iconic Times Square. This is the King’s Duty, we are going global and making history! We’re delivering great sleep and great health to Virat Kohli.” In the statue, Virat is depicted standing tall with a bat in his hand and cricket pads on his knees.

The statue was unveiled to mark the extraordinary feat achieved through Kohli’s long-standing partnership with Duroflex.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “Is the statue going to be a permanent feature.” While another user commented, “King Kohli – Global Sportstar.”

A third X user commented, “Power Of King Kohli.” Another netizen said, “Grand gesture for the King Kholi. Btw where are the gatekeepers Babar & Rizwan.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the first batter to score 3000 runs in ICC Men’s World Cups. He achieved this milestone during his 37-run innings against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He is the leading run-scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history, amassing 1,207 runs in 32 matches at an impressive average of 63.52 and a strike rate of 129.78.