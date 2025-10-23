Virat Kohli fails to score in Adelaide, registers first back-to-back ODI ducks

Advertisement

Adelaide: India’s veteran batter Virat Kohli, on his return to international cricket, failed to score yet again, as Xavier Bartlett removed him for a four-ball duck in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday.

India lost two wickets in quick succession against Australia after pacer Xavier Bartlett wreaked havoc in Adelaide. In the same over, he first dismissed skipper Shubman Gill for 9, followed by star batter Virat Kohli for a duck. This was the first time in Kohli’s ODI career that he was dismissed for ducks in two back-to-back matches.

Kohli made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia, alongside Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year. However, before this match, Virat’s numbers at Adelaide in ODIs have been fine, with 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61.00, with two centuries and a best score of 107.

Advertisement

Both of his centuries have been historic, one being against Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, making him the first Indian to crack a WC ton against the arch-rivals. Currently, Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin (51 in Tests) are equal owners of record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark his 52nd century in ODIs, marking the most centuries by a batter within a single format.

Earlier in the match, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI. Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series against India with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Perth Stadium in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. (ANI)