Virat Kohli equals Sunil Gavaskar record with 55th ODI century against West Indies

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New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s century helped India achieve a victory in the first of the three-game series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram where he scored an unbeaten 139.

The second highest is 33 times, and he scored 55 times to reach a century in ODIs. Kohli’s ton also put him level with Sunil Gavaskar on most ODI hundreds against West Indies.

Gavaskar had scored 13 ODI hundreds against the Caribbean side in 38 matches while Kohli took 74 matches to amass the same.

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The 37-year-old batter also went past 15,000 in ODIs. He became the second after Sachin Tendulkar to do so.

He also went past the former Indian batting great’s record for the most runs scored in ODIs on Indian soil to take his tally to 7,006.

Kohli’s century came off only 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes. Shubman Gill, 110, also scored a ton, and India finished 300/2 in 41.4 overs to lead the three-match series 1-0.