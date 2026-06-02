Virat Kohli drops epic “kikli boys” moment with RCB teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar

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Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) success celebrations turned into a wholesome spectacle as Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke into an impromptu dance during the party.

In a video shared by Kohli on his Instagram handle, the duo was seen doing the popular Punjabi dance move ‘kikli’ together, leaving teammates and fans delighted with their playful camaraderie and infectious energy.

“kikli boys”, the cricketer wrote.

The light-hearted moment quickly captured attention online, showcasing a joyful and carefree side of the two cricketers amid RCB’s triumphant celebrations.

Multiple videos from the success party recently went viral on the internet.

One of the videos shared by RCB captured Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying the post-match celebrations after the team secured a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“King Kohli’s masterclass on the dance floor…Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1,” the caption reads along with the video.

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As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, RCB’s batting icon Virat Kohli reflected on Bengaluru’s triumphs, saying the team challenged themselves after last year’s glory by asking whether they could repeat the feat.

RCB clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning 75* off 42 by Virat Kohli, to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB gunned down a tricky 156 runs to join five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the elite list of clubs to have won back-to-back IPL titles.

Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli.

GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Kohli’s (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

(ANI)