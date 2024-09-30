Virat Kohli breaks yet another record of Sachin Tendulkar, becomes 4th player to score 27000 international runs

Kanpur: Indian star batter Virat Kohli broke yet another record of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar while playing against Bangladesh in Kanpur today. The 35-year-old cricketer became the fastest to 27000 International Runs.

Kohli reached the milestone in just 594 innings (535th matches, which includes 114 Tests, 295 ODIs and 125 T20Is) while Tendulkar had achieved the feat in 623 innings.

With this, Kohli went on to become the fourth player to score 27000 International Runs. The only three other players who have crossed the 27,000-run mark in till date are Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), and Ricky Ponting (27,483).

Notably, India as a team also set two different records today. They made the fastest 50 and 100 run in test history. The Indian batters gathered 50-run in just 18 balls and scored 100 runs in just 10.1 overs.