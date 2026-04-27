Virat Kohli becomes first player to complete 9,000 IPL runs

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New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Indian iconic batter Virat Kohli wrote another historic chapter in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, becoming the first batter to complete 9,000 runs in tournament history.

Virat achieved this milestone during his side’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started. Virat finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

Now, Virat has 9,012 runs in 275 matches and 267 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113*.

The veteran batter is now fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, with a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

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With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance. RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.

(Source: ANI)