Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 50 mn followers on Twitter

New-Delhi: Former India Captain Virat Kohli has achieved another biggest milestone, but on the social media. After success in Asia Cup, Virat Kohli has now become the first cricketer who have notched up 50 million followers on Twitter.

He bounced back in form in the Asia Cup 2022 where he scored two fifties followed by his first century in T20Is.

Virat is already one of the most famous personalities on Instagram and he is being followed by over 211 million people. He also has over 49 million followers on Facebook which take his social media presence to over 310 million followers.

Kohli went on to score 276 tournament runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.

Kohli also revealed that during the break, for the first time in over 10-12 years, he did not pick up the cricket bat.

This was Kohli’s first ever T20I hundred and the Indian team will be relieved that it has come ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.