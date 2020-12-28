kohli wins icc cricketer of the decade
Virat Kohli Bags ICC Cricketer Of The Decade Award

Dubai, Dec 28 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli was on Monday named the ICC Male Cricketer of The Decade as well as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade while former India skipper MS Dhoni earned the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.
Steve Smith was declared the ICC Test cricketer of the decade.

The awards were announced by the International Cricket Council.

The awardees:
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli
Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce

