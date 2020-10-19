virat kohli anushka sharma sunset picture
Photo: IANS

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Magical Sunset In Sea In UAE

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dubai: Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in a happy mood these days. Firstly, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been performing well in the ongoing season. The team has so far won six games out of the nine they have played and are placed at the third spot in the points table.

Secondly, he is about to become a father and his better half Anushka Sharma is there with him in the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, Kohli shared a picture with Anushka on Instagram clicked by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers. In the photo, the star couple can be seen taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. The 31-year-old simply captioned the photo with the red heart icon and sunset icons.

Within minutes of the post, compliments started pouring in. “Everything in this picture is so perfect,” wrote one of the fans. “Relationship goals,” wrote another.

In the previous IPL matches, Anushka has been spotted cheering for her husband from the stands.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

RCB are next slated to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

You might also like
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s statue to be unveiled at London’s Leicester…

Entertainment

Disha Patani Breaks The Internet With Her Sizzling Mirror Selfie

State

Watch; Odia Doctor Dances On ‘Ghungroo’ Song Wearing PPE Kit In Assam’s Silchar…

Entertainment

Manish Malhotra Recalls Styling Kajol During DDLJ Shoot

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.