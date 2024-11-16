Viral Video: Sanju Samson apologises female fan as she breaks down in tears after being hit by his brutal six

The brilliant centuries from wicket-keeper Sanju Samson (109*) and Tilak Varma (120*) helped India to win the bilateral series against South Africa 3-1. The visitors defeated the host by 135 runs at Johannesburg last night.

During the match, Sanju Samson was seen apologizing a female fan as she broke down in tears after being hit by his brutal six. It happened in 10th over of the match. Sanju Samson hit a massive six on the second delivery and ball reached into the spectators’ area and hit around the woman’s jaw after hitting the fence and re-bouncing.

The woman fan could not do anything to save herself from being hit by the ball as she was busy in enjoying the match and not seeing the ball.However, she was in a serious pain soon after being hit by the ball and started crying. Later, someone from the crowd rub her jaw with a packet of ice.

Samson also expressed his concern for her and apologized her for an unwanted mistake. The video of the entire incident, caught by the cameraman, soon became viral.

Watch the video here: