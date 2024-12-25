Vinod Kambli’s health condition ‘stable’ post surgery, Maharashtra Dy CM and Shrikant Shinde Foundation provide aid

Mumbai: Dr Vivek Dwivedi, treating former India cricketer Vinod Kambli at Aakriti Hospital in Thane, said on Tuesday that the 52-year-old’s brain condition is not stable. Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home.

Meanwhile it is worth mentioning that, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shrikant Shinde Foundation, run by his MP-son, have stepped forward to assist Kambli. Earlier in December, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli and unveiled a memorial for renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. In the video of their meeting, Kambli appeared frail, raising concerns about his physical and emotional well-being.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vivek Dwivedi stated that Kambli had a high-grade fever when admitted. The doctor noted that while the former cricketer’s vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy are ongoing, and he is expected to be discharged in 2-3 days. “We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home. He had a high-grade fever and difficulty walking due to the cramps. Upon investigation, we discovered he had a urine infection, as well as sodium and potassium deficiencies, which caused the cramps. A brain scan revealed old clots, likely from a recent stroke.”

“He was admitted to the ICU due to low blood pressure. While his vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy continue. We are planning to discharge him in 2-3 days. However, his brain condition is not stable, with degenerative changes observed. We are prioritising his rehabilitation,” Dr Vivek told ANI.

After being hospitalised on Saturday, Vinod Kambli said he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for his blessings.

“I am feeling better now. I will never leave cricket because I remember the centuries and double centuries I have scored. We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar, as his blessings have always been with me,” Kambli told ANI.

Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained by coach Ramakant Achrekar and attended Shardashram Vidyamandir school. On February 24, 1988, Tendulkar and Kambli famously shared a 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s. The left-handed batsman Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career and accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches. (ANI)