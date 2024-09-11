Vinesh Phogat alleges no support from PT Usha, politics all over

New-Delhi: Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has accused the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha for not providing enough support following her major loss at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“I don’t know what support I got there. PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked…Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well. That’s why I was heartbroken. Otherwise a lot of people are saying ‘don’t leave wrestling’. For what should I continue! There is politics everywhere,” said Phogat in an interview with AAA media.

“You are on a hospital bed, where you don’t know what’s happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life. At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me, aap bina bataye photo kheench rahe ho, fir social media pe daal ke bol rahe ho hum saath mein khade hain (clicked a photo without telling me and then putting it on social media to say you are standing with me). That’s not how you show support. What was it more than (posturing)!,” she added.

The first female wrestler, Vinesh Phogat reached the Olympic final, her hopes were all gone when she was found overweight and subsequently disqualified.

IOA president PT Usha had met Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in Paris, France and clicked a picture with her after she was disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.