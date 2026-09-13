Vijay Flags Off Le Mans Race at Silverstone Circuit in the UK

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New Delhi: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor C. Joseph Vijay began the fifth round of the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup on Saturday at legendary Silverstone Circuit in the UK. He was on hand for the 2-hour event as guest of honor and gave the official green flag which signaled the 44-car field off.

The incident gained attention owing to the involvement of actor cum professional racer Ajith Kumar. The actor competed in the LMP3 Pro/Am class race with the team Ajith Red Ant by Virage.

This is one more global foray into racing by the actor, who has had a continuing stint in motorsports while balancing his acting endeavors.

At the event, before the race, Vijay and Ajith too had a sweet moment at Silverstone and it had garnered a lot of attention from fans of the Tamil movie scene. What was especially applauded was that these two are arguably, the largest stars that currently exist in Kollywood cinema and have been rumored for a long while with a fan-driven rivalry.

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Actress Trisha Krishnan and Minister Aadhav Arjuna were also seen at the event next to Vijay during the race.

Silverstone thus extended beyond being just a motorsport event and blended the worlds of Tamil Cinema, Politics and international racing. With Vijay’s visit he also extended his solidarity to the Indian participants.

@actorvijay in action! 🎥 Watch the full race LIVE and FREE on FIAWEC+ https://t.co/DYCHBX6lvB https://t.co/12EgOUsYGy — Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) September 12, 2026

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