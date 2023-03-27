Video of MS Dhoni painting chairs at Chennai’s Chepauk stadium goes viral, fans praise his simplicity

A video that has gone viral in no time shows Mahendra Singh Dhoni spray painting chairs at Chennai’s Chepauk stadium. Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricketer was seen enjoying a little bit of artwork on a sunny morning.

The short clip shows Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) manager Russell Radhakrishnan trying their hands at spray painting some of the stadium chairs with blue and yellow paint cans. The iconic venue is all set to host the games for the first time since 2019.

Shared on Twitter by the official page of CSK, the caption in the post read, “Definitely looking Yellove’ Anbuden Awaiting for April 3.”

Take a look:

“ ”

Anbuden Awaiting for April 3 pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023

In a few hours of being shared, the video has garnered more than 456.1k views and tons of comments. Highly impressed by his simplicity and curiosity for small things, several users donned praises for the sportsman in the comment section.

“Thala making Seats For the FANS” commented a user, and another person wrote, “He is enjoying.”

A third person wrote, “Ab in seats pe baithne ko mara maari hogi” and a fourth comment read, “So Down to Earth.”