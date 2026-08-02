Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Congratulates CWG 2026 Medal Winners Narender Berwal and Gulveer Singh

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New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday congratulated Indian boxer Narender Berwal and athlete Gulveer Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

In a post on X, the Vice President congratulated Narender for winning the silver medal in the men’s +90kg boxing event and Gulveer for securing the bronze medal in the men’s 5,000m event.

“Heartiest congratulations to Narender Berwal on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s +90kg Boxing event and to Gulveer Singh on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 5,000m event at the Commonwealth Games 2026,” the Vice President said in a post on X.

The Vice President also highlighted Gulveer’s historic feat of becoming the first Indian athlete to win medals in both the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m events at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

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The Vice President said the achievements of the two athletes were a testament to their “dedication, perseverance and sporting excellence” and wished them continued success and many more laurels for the nation.

“Gulveer Singh’s historic feat of becoming the first Indian athlete to win medals in both the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m events at a single Commonwealth Games edition makes this achievement even more special. These outstanding achievements are a testament to their dedication, perseverance and sporting excellence. Wishing them both continued success and many more laurels for the nation,” the post added.

India will enter the final day of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 with an impressive haul of 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, despite the reduced sports programme.

(ANI)