Former WWE veteran James Harris, popularly known to fans as Kamala, passed away. He was 70. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler previously confirmed this.

His departure has caused a lot of damage to WWE. Fans also looked quite disappointed on Twitter. Lakhs of fan and several WWE wrestlers mourned Kamala’s death.

The WWE also issued a statement and expressed condolences over his death.

Kamala rocked in WWE

Kamala had a very different character. Although Kamala did not get much success but in a short time he became very famous. In 1984, WWE fans first saw Kamala. There is no doubt that he was the most legendary superstar of the time of Andre the Giant. Kamala spent his career competing with many big superstars including Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

Kamala also known as the Gentle Giant in the ring. There is no doubt that Kamala had a great wrestling career but in 2011 he suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes. Kamala had to have his left leg amputated due to this disease but his illness did not end there. The very next year Kamala also had to have his right leg amputated. Kamala had to be hospitalized several times during this period but the war with his life continued. But now he lost the battle of life.

Kamala wrestled for 30 years and earned considerable name in professional wrestling. Jerry Lawler’s very good friends are earning. So, he first informed about this through a tweet. Many WWE veterans were disappointed with Kamala’s departure.

Kamala made a big dent in wrestling in the 90s. Many superstars with whom Kamala had a match, are still seen in the ring as part timers. Kamala, however, was very worried about his health for the last ten years.

In a short span of time, he had made a place in the heart of fans.