Verdict of Vinesh Phogat’s case in Paris Olympics to come on August 16

New Delhi: The Ad-Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration For Sport (CAS) has given three more days to the Sole Arbitrator to announce her verdict in Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification by the IOC and UWW from the women’s 50 kg freestyle final for being 100gm overweight in the second-day weigh-in in the Paris Olympics.

Now the verdict will be announced on August 16 (9:30 IST).

“The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024,” IOA said in a statement released on Tuesday.