Vaibhav Suryavanshi to skip 10th board exams to focus on cricket

New Delhi: The young cricket prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi who is 14 years old and is from Tajpur in Bihar, has decided to skip the 10th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination as he wants to focus on his fast growing cricket career.

The decision was made as he is completely booked for training sessions, high-performance camps, tournaments because of which he has very little time to prepare for his board examinations so he took a decision to priorities cricket career which was also a necessary decision for Vaibhav.

Vaibhav studies in a Modesty School in his hometown and was all set to appear for the CBSE examinations between February 17 and March 11. He had reportedly received admit card with center being allotted.

Vaibhav is India’s leading U-19 Cricketer with a dominant score of 1,412 off 25 innings. His best score is 175 runs off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Final on February 6.

Moreover, Vaibhav’s powerful shots had made him achieve a milestone as he surpassed South African batsman, Dewald Brevis who had hit 18 sixes in the 2022, by smashing 30 sixes in the tournament which is the highest in U-19 World Cup history.