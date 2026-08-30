Vaibhav Sooryavanshi captains East Zone in Duleep Trophy, scripts history at 15

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New Delhi: Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scripted history as he become the stand-in captain of East Zone in Duleep Trophy at just 15 years of age.

Sooryavanshi achieved this milestone during the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru today.

This milestone comes following team captain Ishan Kishan getting injured during the match and not able to play anymore and leaving the field.

Sooryavanshi was serving as the vice-captain at first but was given the responsibility to lead the team after the captain’s injury.

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The move made Sooryavanshi one of the youngest players to captain a senior first-class side in Indian cricket. He also made an immediate impact with his leadership, including getting a DRS decision right during the match.

Sooryavanshi had already impressed in the tournament’s quarter-final, taking 2 wickets for 11 runs in three overs against North East Zone. His performance helped East Zone secure an innings-and-210-run victory and reach the semi-finals.

His unexpected captaincy debut adds another milestone to the rapidly rising career of the 15-year-old, who has already attracted significant attention for his performances in Indian cricket.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sweats It Out in Nets Ahead of Duleep Trophy